IGNOU Announces Admission For Korean Language And Culture Programme

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission for Certificate in Korean Language and Culture Programme for July 2018 session. The programme aims at providing beginners with basics of Korean Language.

The programme has Self Learning Material (SLM) integrated with Audio-Visual components, which will further enhance learning capacity of students, said a statement from IGNOU.

"The programme will be available in all regions through respective Regional centres and anyone above 18 years of age with 10+2 will be eligible to take admission in this programme," said Mr. Shivaji Bhaskar, Coordinator of the Programme.

"The relation between India and the Republic of Korea is unique in nature. The relations which are more than 2 millennia old, provides both India & Korea an opportunity to reach new heights in social, economic and political spheres. Presently, thousands of people work in Korean giants like Samsung and Hyundai in India and due to this reason the demand of this programme would be huge in India," said Prof Anju Sahgal Gupta, Director-SOFL

Mr. Bhaskar, coordinator of the Korean programme, further informed that the Korean certificate level programme would be the only such programme in India which is developed in ODL mode with academic expertise provided by the Korean Embassy.

The last date of admission in the programme is 15th of August, 2018.

For online submission, interested candidates may go to the URL: https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/#end



