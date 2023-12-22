IDBI Bank Invites Applications For Chief Information Security Officer, Check Details

IDBI Bank invites applications from eligible Indian citizens for the post of Chief Information Security Officer on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application on or before December 27, 2023.

Candidates having a Full-time Master's or Bachelor's degree in engineering disciplines preferably Electronics and Telecommunications/ Computer Science/ Electronics & Electrical/ Information Technology/Electronics & Communication or Master's in Computer Application from a University/ Institute recognized by government are eligible for the post.

The applicant must be between the age group 45 years to 55 years.

Applicants possessing Certified information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) / Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)/ Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO)/ Certified information System Auditor (CISA)/ would be preferred for the post.

The candidates applying for the job must have a minimum of 18 years suitable experience preferably in Banks in India or abroad, Financial Institution/ BFSI / Fintech of which at least 8-10 years should be in the domain area Information Security.

The job is initially for a period of three years. The tenure can be extended up to five years at bank's discretion.

The candidate will be paid a consolidated remuneration which will based on experience, seniority level etc.

The selection process will comprise of screening and shortlisting of candidates based on the eligibility criteria, candidate's qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. After preliminary screening, the applicants will be provisionally selected for the positions. Only shortlisted candidates who qualify in personal interview and are sufficiently high in the merit list will be considered for further selection.

The center and address of the venue, time and date of interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates through e-mail / call letter and candidates have to attend the same at their own cost. The final selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in personal interview.