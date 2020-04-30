ICSI Postpones CS June 2020 Exams

ICSI has postponed CS June 2020 exams

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the CS June exams. The examinations will now be held in July. The examinations were scheduled from June 1 to June 10, 2002, but will now begin from July 6, 2020. The detailed schedule will be released soon.

"The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, after due consideration of the prevalent situation and subsequent lockdown, due to Covid 19, has decided to postpone its Examinations (June-2020 session) of Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) scheduled to be held from 1st June, 2020 to 10th June 2020," says a notice released by ICSI.

ICSI will conduct computer-based examination for Foundation Programme. Earlier, the schedule for computer-based exam was June 6 and June 7, 2020. The revised dates will be released in due course of time.

Earlier ICSI, on April 20, had maintained that there was no change in June exam schedule and had re-opened the online window for submission of CS Examination Form for June 2020 exam.

Candidates who have registered for CS June 2020 session can change examination centre / combination of module(s)/ medium till May 1. "The prescribed fee is Rs.250 per change and the same may be remitted by way of Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net Banking modes. The fee may also be remitted through Canara Bank Challan by depositing the fee by way of Cash in Canara Bank branches," ICSI said at the time.

Click here for more Education News