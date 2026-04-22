ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Official Clarifies No Announcement Today Amid Fake Notice

ICSE, ISC Result Date 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has clarified that the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results for 2026 will not be released today, April 22, at 3 pm, as claimed in a notice circulating on social media. Officials stated that the notice was not issued by the council and should not be considered authentic, Times of India reported.

When Will CISCE Release Class 10, 12 Results?

Officials have indicated that the results are likely to be announced earlier this year, possibly in the last week of April. Students can expect the results around this period, as the council has released them in the last week of April or the first week of May over the past two years.

The ICSE (Class 10) exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC (Class 12) exams were held from February 12 to April 3.

How To Download Results?

Visit the official website, cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on "ICSE" or "ISC" under the "Examination" section.

Click on the respective 2026 result link for your class.

Enter your UID and index number, then click on "Show Result".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Official Websites To Check Result

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

2025 Results

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 99.35 per cent, with 2,52,557 students appearing for the exams in 2025. For Class 12, a total of 99,555 candidates appeared, of whom 99.34 per cent passed.