ICSE Exams 2024: Check Preparation Strategy For Chemistry Paper

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon conduct the board exams for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exams. The written examination of ICSE Class 10 will begin from February 21, 2024 and will conclude by March 28, 2024. While the board exam for ISC Class 12 will begin from February 12, 2024 and end on April 3, 2024.

Preparation tips for ICSE Chemistry paper Class 10

The Chemistry paper for ICSE has two sections. Section A comprises of 40 marks, which includes objective type, case study-based and short answer questions. While, Section B has 6 questions from which students can choose 4.

Highlighting on the preparation strategy, Vibha Gupta, principal, Orchids The International School, says, "The first 15 minutes of the paper need to be most effectively used, where students must read the paper critically. This time should be utilised to decide the four questions out of the total six that the students would want to attempt from Section B."

The students must memorise important chemical reactions, equations and formulae, adds Ms Gupta. "This includes understanding reaction mechanisms, chemical equations and balancing reactions, which are crucial for both theoretical understanding and practical application. Solving sample papers and past papers is important for students to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern, question types, and time management. They must analyse their performance, identify weak areas, and work on improving them."

The students must allocate time wisely during the exam, notes MS Gupta. "The time should be divided effectively between different sections and questions based on their marks and complexity. They must prioritise questions that they are confident about to maximise their score, adds Ms Gupta. "All the questions and subquestions from one section should be attempted together. The students must consolidate their understanding of key concepts, reactions, and theories through thorough revision sessions. Remember, consistent effort, strategic preparation, and effective time management are key to performing well in the chemistry exam," she adds.