ICSE Class 10 Students To Take Part In Global Student Assessment: Reports

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is planning a national study to assess the academic performance of students in its affiliated schools, according to reports. The study will include online assessments to compare students' performance with national and international standards.

The council will conduct the exercise in collaboration with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The study will use data from the CISCE Shine (Student Holistic Insights and Nurturing Evaluation) assessment and PISA for Schools.

As per reports, Class 10 students from selected ICSE schools will take part in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). The assessment will test their skills in reading, mathematics and science.

CISCE Shine Assessment: Dates And Classes

The Shine assessment will be held online for students of Classes 4, 6 and 9. According to reports, the tests are scheduled for November 15 and December 7, 2026.

The PISA for Schools assessment is also expected to take place in November. Selected schools will reportedly receive information about their participation by November 10.

The assessments are expected to help schools understand students' learning levels and review their teaching practices. The findings may also help them identify areas that need improvement.

What Is PISA For Schools?

PISA for Schools is an international assessment conducted by the OECD. It checks how 15-year-old students apply their reading, mathematics and science skills to real-life situations.

Schools taking part in the assessment will receive individual reports on their students' performance. The OECD will also prepare a combined national-level report for CISCE, according to reports.

The study is expected to give the council a better understanding of how its students perform against international benchmarks.

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2027 Timetable Expected Soon

Students appearing for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Board Examinations 2027 are also waiting for the timetable. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released its Class 10 and Class 12 examination schedule for 2027. The CISCE timetable is expected to be announced soon, although the council has not confirmed a release date.

Once released, the timetable PDF will be available on the official CISCE website. Students should check the website for the latest updates.