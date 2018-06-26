ICSE-Affiliated Schools Resume Classes In South Bengal The ICSE-affiliated schools in the city and South Bengal resumed classes today, after staying shut for a brief period after vacations, due to severe heat.

Share EMAIL PRINT State-run schools, however, continued to suspend classes. Kolkata: The ICSE-affiliated schools in the city and South Bengal resumed classes today, after staying shut for a brief period after vacations, due to severe heat. A senior member of the Association of Head of ICSE Schools, told PTI, "Classes began normally today in both junior and senior sections of different schools in the city and elsewhere, and there was regular attendance by students and teaching-non-teaching staff."

The ICSE-affiliated schools remained closed from June 20-21. "As discussed during a meeting on Friday, which was held on a different issue, the ICSE-affiliated schools resumed classes from today," General Secretary (Bengal) Association of Head of ICSE Schools, Nabarun Dey, said. State-run schools, however, continued to suspend classes, with West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee having already ruled out any possibility to withdraw a state notification issued on June 19, for suspension of classes from June 20-30. A spokesman of state-run Jadavpur Vidyapeeth said that as per notifications, classes will start from July 2.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



The ICSE-affiliated schools in the city and South Bengal resumed classes today, after staying shut for a brief period after vacations, due to severe heat. A senior member of the Association of Head of ICSE Schools, told PTI, "Classes began normally today in both junior and senior sections of different schools in the city and elsewhere, and there was regular attendance by students and teaching-non-teaching staff."The ICSE-affiliated schools remained closed from June 20-21. "As discussed during a meeting on Friday, which was held on a different issue, the ICSE-affiliated schools resumed classes from today," General Secretary (Bengal) Association of Head of ICSE Schools, Nabarun Dey, said. State-run schools, however, continued to suspend classes, with West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee having already ruled out any possibility to withdraw a state notification issued on June 19, for suspension of classes from June 20-30. A spokesman of state-run Jadavpur Vidyapeeth said that as per notifications, classes will start from July 2. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter