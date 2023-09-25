ICMAI Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details Here

The last date to register for the ICMAI CMA December 2023 inter and final exams is October 10.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will soon announce the results for CMA inter and final exams. Once released, the students can check the results on the official website of the ICMAI.

The students will be required to enter their registrations details and date of birth to check the results.



The ICMAI final and intermediate 2023 exams were held between July 15 and 22. The December session of the ICMAI CMA inter and final exams are scheduled for December 10 and 17. The last date to register for the ICMAI CMA December 2023 inter and final exams is October 10.



In a recent development, the ICMAI has granted 75 per cent fee waiver for male students and 100 per cent fee waiver for female students of Jammu and Kashmir and north-eastern states who are taking admissions in the CMA programmes for the foundation, intermediate and final levels.



The fee waiver was changed from the previous scheme wherein the 100 per cent fee waiver was applicable to the first 200 students, while a 50 per cent fees waiver was given to all other students taking admission in the CMA course including at the foundation and intermediate levels.



Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the ICMAI website

Step 2: Click on the ICMAI CMA July 2023 result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window

Step 4- Enter your required credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Download and check the ICMAI CMA July 2023 result scorecard