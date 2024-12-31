ICAI To Conduct Overseas Campus Placements From January 24-25

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the overseas campus placements for students from January 24-25, 2025. ICAI has recently concluded the 60th Campus Placement Programme for Chartered Accountants (CAs) who passed May 2024 examination. The programme was conducted in physical mode across nine major centers: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, along with 20 smaller centers nationwide.

Nearly 241 organisations participated in the placement process. Jobs were offered to 4,782 professionals, of which 3,705 accepted the offer. The highest salary for domestic posting was awarded for Rs 26.70 lakh per annum. The average salary recorded to the candidates was Rs 12.49 lakh per annum.

"This year has been a landmark achievement, witnessing the highest-ever participation of 240 companies, the largest batch of newly qualified Chartered Accountants (CAs), and record-breaking salary offers, making it the most remarkable placement season in ICAI's history," said CCM Chairman CMI & B Khandelwal on X (formerly Twitter).

A two-day Orientation Programme was organised to prepare candidates for interviews, focusing on key themes like industry trends, communication skills, fintech, AI, and more with the highest number of participants ever. Industry leaders provided mentorship and mock interviews to help candidates confidently navigate their career paths. The participants highly appreciated this initiative.

The Campus placement programme are held twice a year. ICAI also conducts placements for experienced CAs. As per the institute, it serves as a dynamic bridge between Newly Qualified Chartered Accountants (NQCAs) and organisations seeking top talent to meet their human resource needs. It is a one-stop destination for both NQCAs and employers, offering a vast pool of promising professionals.

The CA Final group 1 exams took place on May 2, 4, and 8, and group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16.