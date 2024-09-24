Chartered Accountants Final Exam Dates Extended Due To Diwali, Check Schedule

ICAI CA November Exam 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the examination schedule for the CA Final exams for the November 2024 session due to the Diwali festival.

However, ICAI has not changed the exam dates for the International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination. The INTT - AT is scheduled for November 9 and 11, 2024. The IRM exam will be held from November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024.

CA Final examinations: Revised Schedule

The CA Final examinations are rescheduled to be held from November 3 to November 13. The Group I exams will be conducted on November 3, 5, and 7, 2024. The Group II exams are scheduled for November 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

An official notification from ICAI stated, "It may further be noted that there will be no change in the examination schedule if any day of the examination mentioned above is declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Authority. "

The examination fee for students appearing at Indian centers is Rs 1,800 for a single group and Rs 3,300 for both groups. For students appearing at overseas centers, the fee for the single group exam is US$ 325, and for both groups, it is US$ 550. The examination fees for the Bhutan and Kathmandu centers are Rs 2,200 for a single group and Rs 4,000 for both groups.

The candidates are advised to visit the official website of the ICAI for the latest update.