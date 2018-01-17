ICAI CA Final November Exam, CPT December Exam Result 2017 Announced; Mohit Gupta From Karnal Tops The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for CA Final Examination held in November 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2017 on the ICAI official website.

44 Shares EMAIL PRINT ICAI CA Final November Exam And CPT December Exam Result 2017 Announced New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for CA Final Examination held in November 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2017 on the ICAI official website. The Institute has also released the merit list of top 50 candidates who secure a minimum of 55% in the CA Final Exam. In the CA Final exam, Mohit Gupta from Karnal has emerged as the All India Topper. Prashant from New Delhi is the second topper with Aditya Mittal also from Delhi rounding up the top three.



The pass percentage in Group I only is 15.91% and in Group II only is 15.11%. The percentage of candidates who had applied for both groups and passed either in one group or both groups is 22.76%. Consequent to the results declared today a total of 9479 candidates have qualified as chartered accountants.



The result is available on the official website and can also be received via SMS. The results were also sent via email to students who had already registered for the service.



How to check ICAI CA Final and CPT Exam Result 2017?



Step one: Go to one of the following website: icaiexam.icai.org/ caresults.icai.org/ icai.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter your roll number and pin number or registration number.

Step four: Enter the code given correctly.

Step five: Click on 'Check Result' and download your result.



Candidates who appeared in the CA Final exam in November 2017 can also check the merit list through the link provided on the result page.



CA Final and CPT exams are conducted twice a year. For the exam conducted in May/June, a total of 1,32,007 students appeared in the CA final examination and 93,262 students appeared in the CPT exam. In the CPT exam 36,028 students qualified while in the CA Final exam 19879 candidates cleared the exam.



Click here for more



The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for CA Final Examination held in November 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2017 on the ICAI official website. The Institute has also released the merit list of top 50 candidates who secure a minimum of 55% in the CA Final Exam. In the CA Final exam, Mohit Gupta from Karnal has emerged as the All India Topper. Prashant from New Delhi is the second topper with Aditya Mittal also from Delhi rounding up the top three.The pass percentage in Group I only is 15.91% and in Group II only is 15.11%. The percentage of candidates who had applied for both groups and passed either in one group or both groups is 22.76%. Consequent to the results declared today a total of 9479 candidates have qualified as chartered accountants.The result is available on the official website and can also be received via SMS. The results were also sent via email to students who had already registered for the service.Step one: Go to one of the following website: icaiexam.icai.org/ caresults.icai.org/ icai.nic.inStep two: Click on the result link.Step three: Enter your roll number and pin number or registration number.Step four: Enter the code given correctly.Step five: Click on 'Check Result' and download your result.Candidates who appeared in the CA Final exam in November 2017 can also check the merit list through the link provided on the result page. CA Final and CPT exams are conducted twice a year. For the exam conducted in May/June, a total of 1,32,007 students appeared in the CA final examination and 93,262 students appeared in the CPT exam. In the CPT exam 36,028 students qualified while in the CA Final exam 19879 candidates cleared the exam.Click here for more Education News