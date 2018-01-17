ICAI CA Final November Exam, CPT December Exam Result 2017 Announced; Mohit Gupta From Karnal Tops

The pass percentage in Group I only is 15.91% and in Group II only is 15.11%. The percentage of candidates who had applied for both groups and passed either in one group or both groups is 22.76%. Consequent to the results declared today a total of 9479 candidates have qualified as chartered accountants.
The result is available on the official website and can also be received via SMS. The results were also sent via email to students who had already registered for the service.
How to check ICAI CA Final and CPT Exam Result 2017?
Step one: Go to one of the following website: icaiexam.icai.org/ caresults.icai.org/ icai.nic.in
Step two: Click on the result link.
Step three: Enter your roll number and pin number or registration number.
Step four: Enter the code given correctly.
Step five: Click on 'Check Result' and download your result.
Candidates who appeared in the CA Final exam in November 2017 can also check the merit list through the link provided on the result page.
