IBPS Agriculture Field Officer Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 310 Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 85,920

IBPS Agriculture Field Officer Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially started the recruitment process for 310 vacancies of Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I) under the Specialist Officer cadre. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website ibps.in from July 1 to July 21, 2025.

As per the IBPS exam revised calendar, the preliminary examination for AFO 2025 will be held on August 30, 2025, and the main examination is scheduled for November 9, 2025.

IBPS Agriculture Field Officer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the post, candidates must be between 20 and 30 years of age and hold a four-year degree in Agriculture or related fields. This includes degrees in Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Dairy Science, Fisheries, Agricultural Engineering, Forestry, Agricultural Biotechnology, Sericulture, Food Technology, and other allied disciplines.

IBPS AFO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will consist of three stages: Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview. Candidates who clear all three rounds will be considered for final appointment.

The preliminary exam will consist of 150 questions across subjects like English Language, Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. The duration of the exam will be two hours, and the paper will carry 125 marks in total. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will move on to the main examination. The main exam will be 45 minutes long and carry a maximum of 60 marks.

It is important to note that only the marks obtained in the main examination will be considered for shortlisting for the interview and final merit listing. Candidates must also meet the minimum qualifying criteria in the preliminary and main exams to proceed.

IBPS AFO Recruitment 2025: Salary

The salary for Agriculture Field Officers ranges between Rs 48,480 and Rs 85,920 per month, along with applicable allowances as per the rules of participating banks.

IBPS AFO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 175 for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, and Rs 850 for all other categories. Fees are to be paid online between July 1 and July 21, 2025.

How To Apply For IBPS AFO 2025

Visit the official website www.ibps.in

Click on the CRP Specialist Officers link

Select "Apply Online for Agriculture Field Officer (Scale I)"

Register using your mobile number and email ID

Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and professional details

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and documents

Pay the application fee online and submit the form

Save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the IBPS website for updates regarding admit cards, result announcements, and further stages of the recruitment process.