Hunger Strike By Allahabad University Students Completes A Week

A hunger strike by students of Allahabad University (AU) against the college administration, demanding the reinstatement of the Student's Union of the University, completed a week on Saturday.

"We are on the seventh day of strike for reinstatement of the Student Union in the University. With the backing of the state and central government, the Vice-Chancellor of the University has dissolved the students union so that he can resort to corruption," Avanish Yadav, former president of the Student's Union, AU said.

"We have earlier held a strike for 48 days before this hunger strike unto death for the reinstatement of the student union. Congress party and Samajwadi party have lent us their support in the strike. The Vice-Chancellor is solely responsible for the lack of dialogue between the students and the administration," Akhilesh Yadav, former vice president of the Student''s Union said.

The University administration had dissolved the Student's Union and made a provision for a student council in the university.

