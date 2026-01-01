Advertisement

HSSC Opens Applications For 5,500 Haryana Police Constable Posts From This Date

Candidates qualifying HSSC CET exam can apply; selection includes written test, physical test, document verification, and medical exam.

Apply Online For 5500 Haryana Police Constable Vacancies
  • Haryana Staff Selection Commission invites applications for 5,500 police constable posts in 2026
  • Application window opens January 11 and closes January 25, 2026 on the official HSSC website
  • Vacancies include 4,500 male, 600 female, and 400 GRP constable positions
New Delhi:

To fill 5,500 vacancies, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is inviting applications for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026. Candidates can visit the official website to apply for the post.

The application window will open on January 11, 2026 and close on January 25, 2026. A total of 4,500 vacancies are reserved for male constables, 600 for female constables, and 400 for GRP constables.

The commission said that candidates who qualified for the HSSC CET examination will be eligible to apply. The selection process includes a written test, physical test, document verification and medical examination.

Candidates need to appear in a 90-minute written exam. Negative marking won't occur. Candidates' performance in General Knowledge, Reasoning, Math, Hindi, English, Computer Knowledge, Haryana GK and NCC will be evaluated.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Candidates should search for the notification area on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, select Haryana Police Constable Recruitment.

Step 4: Select the "Apply Online" option.

Step 5: Complete the form and attach the necessary files.

Step 6: Verify the information again and send the form.

Step 7: Print it out for your records.

