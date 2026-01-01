HSSC Opens Applications For 5,500 Haryana Police Constable Posts From This Date

To fill 5,500 vacancies, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is inviting applications for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026. Candidates can visit the official website to apply for the post.

The application window will open on January 11, 2026 and close on January 25, 2026. A total of 4,500 vacancies are reserved for male constables, 600 for female constables, and 400 for GRP constables.

The commission said that candidates who qualified for the HSSC CET examination will be eligible to apply. The selection process includes a written test, physical test, document verification and medical examination.

Candidates need to appear in a 90-minute written exam. Negative marking won't occur. Candidates' performance in General Knowledge, Reasoning, Math, Hindi, English, Computer Knowledge, Haryana GK and NCC will be evaluated.

