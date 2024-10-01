HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 Registrations Close Today, Check Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,600 constable positions, divided into three categories. The largest allocation is for Male Constable (General Duty), with 4,000 vacancies. Additionally, 600 positions are available for Female Constable (General Duty). Lastly, 1,000 posts are reserved for Male Constables in the India Reserve Battalions, a special unit that operates under different conditions compared to regular duties.
HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
- Step 1. Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in
- Step 2. On the homepage, click on Advertisement No. 14/2024
- Step 3. Click on "New Candidate"
- Step 4. Complete the form with the required information and submit
- Step 5. Save the form for future reference
HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification
- Candidates must have passed the Class 12 examination
- They must have passed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects
- No additional weightage will be given for higher education
HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale
Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 21,700.
HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old.
HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Documents To Be Uploaded
- Scanned copy of essential academic qualifications and Matriculation certificate showing date of birth
- Scanned copy of SC/BCA/BCB/EWS/ESM certificate (if applicable)
- Scanned photograph
- Scanned signature of the candidate
- Scanned copy of documents showing higher qualifications or experience
- Haryana Bonafide Resident certificate (if applicable)
- EWS certificate (if applicable)