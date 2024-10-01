HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 Registrations Close Today, Check Details

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the registration window for the 2024 Constable recruitment today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,600 constable positions, divided into three categories. The largest allocation is for Male Constable (General Duty), with 4,000 vacancies. Additionally, 600 positions are available for Female Constable (General Duty). Lastly, 1,000 posts are reserved for Male Constables in the India Reserve Battalions, a special unit that operates under different conditions compared to regular duties.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Advertisement No. 14/2024

Click on "New Candidate"

Complete the form with the required information and submit

Save the form for future reference

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed the Class 12 examination

They must have passed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects

No additional weightage will be given for higher education

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 21,700.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old.

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Documents To Be Uploaded