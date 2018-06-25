Work On Ancient Technologies Along With Modern Innovations: Junior Education Minister To IIT Academia Dr. Singh told the 20th Convocation of IIT-Guwahati that the professors should explore ancient technology and work on it to provide a judicious balance between modern and older technologies.

Share EMAIL PRINT Work on ancient technologies along with modern innovations: Dr. Satya Pal Singh (file) Guwahati: Union minister of state for Human Resource Development (HRD) Dr. Satya Pal Singh has an advice for teachers and professors of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati: work on ancient technologies along with modern innovations. Dr. Singh, the union minister of state for HRD in charge of higher education, while addressing the 20th Convocation of IIT Guwahati, said that the professors should explore ancient technology and work on it to provide a judicious balance between modern and ancient technologies.



He also asked the teachers to not to forget the cultural roots while we share our technological and scientific advancements.



"When we are sharing our technological and scientific advancements today, we should not forget our cultural roots," Dr. Singh said.



"I would like to tell that India as a whole is doing quite well but as far as innovation and research is concerned, much more is required to be done," he told IIT Guwahati teachers.



Stating that simply publishing papers in journals would not help, he said: "We have to find out how many journals, how many papers are ultimately ending in patents; any start-ups, or helping some entrepreneurs and starting some industry."



Stressing that a "holistic mindset" was crucial, he said the aim was to create a good human being and a good citizen.



He said efforts must be made to get the highest awards in the field of science, applied science and technology.



Earlier Dr. Singh was in news when he claimed that the theory of evolution put forth by naturalist Charles Robert Darwin was "scientifically wrong" and it should be changed in school and college text books.



"Darwin's theory (of evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum. Ever since humans came to Earth, they have always been humans," he told reporters in Aurangabad, Maharashtra in January this year.



