Haryana Civil Services Examination 2025 Result Out, Sonipat's Abhishek Saroha Tops

Haryana Civil Services Exam 2025 Results: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has declared the final result of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Examination 2025. Abhishek Saroha from Sonipat secured the first rank with 394.50 marks out of 675. Kuldeep secured the second rank with 392.90 marks, while Isha Kala finished third with 388.60 marks. Women candidates also performed well, with six securing positions in the top 10.

Creamy secured the fourth rank, followed by Chhavi in fifth place, Rajat Phogat in sixth, and Rahul Saini in seventh. Manvi secured the eighth rank, Reenu finished ninth, and Zainab Khatoon secured the tenth rank.

The six women in the top 10 are Isha Kala, Creamy, Chhavi, Manvi, Reenu, and Zainab Khatoon.

Secures First Rank After Years Of Setbacks

Following the declaration of the final result, Abhishek Saroha expressed his happiness on social media. He wrote that after years of struggle, failures, and narrowly missing out on opportunities, his name had finally appeared on the final selection list.

He added that he was still finding it hard to believe that he had secured the first rank in the HCS examination.

Abhishek also thanked God and everyone who had continued to believe in him throughout his journey.

Abhishek Has Appeared For Multiple Civil Services Examinations

Abhishek's achievement follows years of preparation and persistent effort. He had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination five times and the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Main Examination three times.

He had also appeared for two UPSC interviews and two PCS interviews. In addition, he had cleared the preliminary examinations for the UPSC and PCS a combined total of around 14 times.

Abhishek's father, Jagbir Singh, said that Abhishek had cleared the written examination in both his first two attempts and reached the interview stage. However, he failed to make it to the final selection list due to low interview marks. Missing out on selection twice in a row affected his morale.

"He quit coaching after his first attempt. When his second attempt also failed to yield the expected results, we encouraged him not to lose hope and motivated him to appear for the examination a third time with full preparation," he said.

"After leaving coaching, Abhishek continued his studies regularly from home. He maintained consistency in his preparation and paid special attention to his weaker areas. His hard work paid off in his third attempt, as he secured the first rank in the state. According to his father, Abhishek scored 42 marks in the interview this time. His strong performance in the written examination helped him secure the top position in the state," he added.



Abhishek completed his schooling up to Class 12 in Panipat and later moved to Delhi for higher education. He began preparing for the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) examination while living in Delhi and remained focused on his goal throughout his preparation.

Jagbir Singh is the managing director of RK Hindu, a private school in the city, while his mother is a homemaker. His elder brother, Vinay Saroha, works as a junior engineer with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The news of Abhishek's success has brought immense joy to the family. Relatives and acquaintances have congratulated him and wished him a bright future.

HCS Preliminary Examination Held In April

The HCS preliminary examination was conducted on April 26, 2026, and its result was declared on May 4. The category-wise result was released on May 20, followed by a revised result on June 1.

The HCS Main Examination was conducted from June 27 to June 29, and its result was declared on September 17.