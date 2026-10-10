No Coaching, Used ChatGPT: Haryana Woman Ranks 5th In Civil Services Exam

Chhavi Sardana, a 23-year-old resident of Dogran Mohalla in Hisar, has secured the fifth rank in the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) examination 2025, scoring 385.80 out of 675 marks. She achieved the feat through self-study, without joining any coaching institute, and has become the first person in her family to secure a government officer job.

Began Preparation Alongside Law Studies

Chhavi completed her BA LLB degree in Patiala. Although she initially aspired to become a lawyer, she also dreamed of joining the civil services. Keeping that goal in mind, she began preparing for the civil services examination while pursuing her college studies.

Instead of relying on coaching institutes, Chhavi focused on self-study. She devoted around eight hours a day to preparation, usually beginning her studies between 6 am and 7am and spending most of the day studying for the examination.

Stayed Away From Social Media, Used ChatGPT For Help

Chhavi said she stayed away from social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram during her preparation. She also used ChatGPT to understand subjects and gather information while studying.

According to her, consistent preparation, effective time management, and dedication to her goal played an important role in her success.

Around 60,000 Candidates Appeared In Initial Stage

According to Chhavi, around 60,000 candidates participated in the initial stage of the Haryana Civil Services examination selection process. Candidates then progressed through the different stages of the recruitment process to reach the interview round.

The first stage of the examination was held in April, followed by the second stage in June. Interviews were conducted at the commission's office in Panchkula from October 3 to 8. Chhavi secured the fifth rank in the final results.

Awaiting Results Of Two More Examinations

Chhavi has also appeared for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) examination and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, with the results of both awaited.

She said she would prioritise the responsibility she has earned in Haryana while continuing to pursue opportunities for further growth.

Chhavi's achievement highlights how focused preparation, consistent effort, and self-discipline can help candidates succeed in competitive examinations without coaching. Her success has brought pride and happiness to her family and the people of Hisar.

Family Celebrates Her Achievement As Relatives Visit To Congratulate Her

Her achievement has brought joy to her family. Her father, Chirag Sardana, runs a printing press shop, while her mother, Suman Sardana, is a homemaker. Soon after the results were announced, relatives and well-wishers began visiting their home to congratulate her.

(Reported by Ankur Kapoor)