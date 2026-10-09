Haryana Civil Services Exam 2025 Result: Check Who Made It To The Final List

Haryana Civil Services Exam 2025 Result: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on Thursday declared the final results of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and other Allied Services Examination 2025. Abhishek Saroha from the General category topped the examination with 394.50 marks out of 675.

The Commission has released the marks of candidates along with the roll numbers of all 316 candidates who appeared for the interview conducted at its headquarters in Panchkula from October 3 to October 8. Candidates can check the results on the official website, hpsc.gov.in.

Check roll number-wise marks of all interviewed candidates here

HCS Preliminary Examination Held On April 26

The HCS Preliminary Examination was conducted on April 26, 2026, and the results were declared on May 4. The category-wise results were initially announced on May 20, followed by a revised result on June 1. The Main examination was conducted from June 27 to June 29, and its results were declared on September 17.

93,000 Applications Received For 102 Posts

Approximately 93,000 candidates had applied for the 102 Haryana Civil Services posts. Of these, around 52,000 appeared for the Preliminary Examination. Based on the preliminary results, over 1,200 candidates qualified for the Main examination. After the Main examination, 313 candidates were shortlisted for the interview and personality test.

HPSC Releases Interview Marks, Subject-Wise Scores

The Commission has also released the scorecards of candidates who appeared for the interview. The scorecards show the marks secured out of a total of 675, comprising 600 marks for the written examination and 75 marks for the interview.

Ekta, from the General category, secured the highest interview score of 55 marks. Guliya and Parul followed with 54.40 and 54.20 marks, respectively.

Rahul Saini From Kurukshetra Secures Seventh Rank

Rahul Saini, a resident of Chhapra village in Kurukshetra district, secured the seventh rank overall in the HCS examination and topped the Backward Class category. He holds a bachelor's degree in Agriculture and a master's degree in Rural Management.

Speaking to the media, Rahul said his late grandfather, Harkesh Chaudhary, had dreamed of seeing him become a senior officer and serve the nation. Rahul said he had now fulfilled his grandfather's dream.

Results Withheld For 20 Candidates

The Commission has withheld the results of 20 candidates, citing administrative and procedural reasons.

The Commission has also made candidates' subject-wise marks public. These include scores in Hindi and English, each carrying 100 marks, and the four General Studies papers, GS-I to GS-IV.