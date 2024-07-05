How Is This Year's NEET PG Different?

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) has been set up for August 11, 2024.

The exam this year will be held in two shifts. NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23 from 9 am to 12.30 pm in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The NEET PG 2024 will be conducted in two shifts with a changed exam pattern. The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced mandatory time-bound sections in the NEET PG exam.

The officials introduced the change citing that the measure has been implemented to enhance the security and sanctity of the exams in light of emerging threats during the examination process.

The revised format will have questions segmented into multiple time-bound sections. Each section will have limited time allotted to it. Candidates will be restricted from proceeding to the next section until they complete the allotted time for the previous section. The questions for the next section will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time for the previous section. Candidates will not be allowed to review the questions or modify their responses for a section after the completion of its allotted time.

NBEMS specified that candidates will have the choice to mark any question, regardless of whether they have answered it or not, for later review. This permits candidates to revisit these marked questions within a section before the conclusion of the allotted time. The questions marked for review will be evaluated according to the marking scheme.

The exam is held for admission to approximately 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), and 922 PG Diploma seats in 6,102 government, private, and deemed/central universities.