Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Is Hiring Company Secretary, Salary Rs 17.64 LPA

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Company Secretary. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the post can visit the official website of the ICSI for detailed information. Vacancy is invited to fill one position of Company Secretary in the organisation.



Educational qualification

Fresher Associate Membership (ACS) of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and full time graduate in any discipline with minimum 60 per cent marks (aggregate marks of all semesters/years) can apply for the post. A relaxation of 50 per cent (aggregate marks of all semesters/ years) has been made for PwBD candidates.



Maximum age as on June 30, 2025

Candidates with 27 years from Unreserved (UR) / EWS category are eligible to apply. Maximum age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC and ST, 3 years for OBCNC, 10 years for PwBD (UR), 13 years for PwBD (OBCNC) and 15 years for PwBD (SC/ST) candidates.



Salary

Selected candidates will be entitled for a salary of Rs 17.64 LPA.



Interested candidates can apply for the post by filling the Google form at https://forms.gle/tf4MsW7Z868b8U1u7

Shortlisted candidates will be called to appear for interviews.



HPCL is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) with annual gross sales of Rs 4,59,815 crore during 2023-24. As per the official release, HPCL achieved the highest-ever sales volume of 46.8 MMT and processed the highest-ever 22.3 million tonnes of crude during 2023-24 with 103 per cent of refinery capacity utilisation and achieved the highest-ever pipeline thruput of 25.8 MMT during the year. HPCL enjoys approximately 20.29 per cent market share in India and has a strong presence in Refining and Marketing petroleum products in the country. During 2023-24, HPCL recorded the highest-ever standalone PAT of Rs. 14,694 Crore.

