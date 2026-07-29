Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed In Nahan Today As IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert

Himachal School Closed: Anticipating heavy rainfall, the Himachal Pradesh administration has announced the closure of all schools, colleges, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and anganwadi centres in the Nahan subdivision of Sirmaur district on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla issued an orange alert for Sirmaur district, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, flash floods and landslides. Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff.

In an order issued by Nahan Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajiv Sankhyan, all government and private educational institutions have been directed to remain closed for the day. However, examinations that were scheduled in advance will be conducted as planned. Heads of educational institutions have been asked to strictly follow the order.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has caused widespread damage in Chamba district. Flash floods and landslides hit several parts of the district on Tuesday, damaging more than 25 houses and a shop. Although no casualties have been reported, many families have suffered heavy losses.

The continuous downpour caused streams and drains to overflow, sending mud and debris into nearby residential areas. In Sultanpur, overflowing water from the Sultanpur Nallah damaged several homes. A landslide near Bhariad on the Udaipur-Golthi-Navodaya road buried more than a dozen vehicles, including cars, trucks and two-wheelers. In another incident, strong water flow in the Tadoli Nallah carried large boulders that completely destroyed a roadside shop.

The IMD has also warned of a moderate risk of flash floods in seven districts, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan-over the next 24 hours.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 178 roads across Himachal Pradesh remain closed due to landslides and flash floods. The heavy rain has also affected 107 water supply schemes and damaged 62 electricity transformers.