Himachal Pradesh Central University To Get Permanent Campuses

Central University of Himachal Pradesh became functional on January 20, 2010.

According to BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Union Human Resource Development or HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will lay the foundation of two campuses of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh on February 21. Mr Thakur, who represents the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, has also said the foundations for two campuses will be laid in Dharamsala and Dehra.

The university, established in 2010, has been functioning out of temporary campuses in Shahpur and Dharamsala, both in Kangra district, according to Press Trust of India.

Currently, the university has 11 schools which include Business & Management Studies, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Education, Fine Arts & Art Education, Humanities & Languages, Journalism, Mass Communication & New Media, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Computers & Information Sciences, Physical & Material Sciences, Tourism, Travel and Hospitality Management, and Social Sciences.

The University is established under the Central Universities Act 2009 (No. 25 of 2009) enacted by the Parliament. The University is funded and regulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University became functional with the assumption of charge by the first Vice Chancellor on January 20, 2010.

