Here's What Apple's New COO Sabih Khan Studied That Powered His Rise

Sabih Khan, Apple's new Chief Operating Officer, has a robust academic background in both engineering and economics. He holds bachelor's degrees in mechanical engineering and economics from Tufts University, and master's degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

Khan has been a key figure at Apple, dedicating nearly three decades to the company. Over the years, he has overseen Apple's global supply chain and operations, contributing significantly to the company's worldwide scale and efficiency. His leadership was formally recognised in 2019 when he was elevated to the position of Senior Vice President of Operations, a role that positioned him among the top executives at Apple.

Academic Roots: Tufts and RPI

Tufts University, where Khan completed his undergraduate education, is a prestigious private institution in the United States. Known for its academic rigour and research-driven curriculum, Tufts is ranked 334 in the QS World University Rankings 2026, 22nd globally in specific subjects, and 96th in the QS Sustainability Rankings.

Founded in 1852, Tufts has built a reputation for innovative teaching and impactful research, consistently ranking among the top private universities in the US.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), where Khan pursued his master's degree, is equally respected for its strong focus on engineering and technological innovation.

Early Life and Career

Mr Khan, born in 1966 in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, moved to Singapore while he was still in school.

Prior to joining Apple in 1995, Khan worked at GE Plastics as an applications development engineer and key account technical leader. His time at GE helped lay the groundwork for his later success in one of the world's leading technology firms.

Apple: A Global Tech Giant

Apple Inc., founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne, is one of the world's most valuable and influential technology companies.

Its flagship products include the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods.