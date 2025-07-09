Indian-Origin Sabih Khan Becomes Apple's Chief Operating Officer: All About Him

Sabih Khan, an Indian American techie, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Apple Inc. Mr Khan, who has been associated with the American tech behemoth for three decades, will succeed Jeff Williams as COO later this month. He's currently the Vice-President of the company.

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised Mr Khan, calling him a "brilliant strategist and one of the central architects of Apple's supply chain."

"Sabih leads with heart and values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer. He helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges," he added.

Mr Williams will continue to work for the firm until his retirement later this year, managing the design team and Apple Watch division.

Who is Sabih Khan?

Sabih Khan was born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and moved to Singapore at the age of 10. There, he enrolled at Tufts University and earned a bachelor's degree in economics and mechanical engineering. He later pursued a master's in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

He joined GE Plastics, now SABIC, and worked as an application development and key account technical leader.

In 1995, he started working with Apple. During his 30-year stint at the tech company, he played a crucial role in shaping Apple's global supply chain.

In 2019, he became the senior vice president of operations and was in charge of forming alliances with suppliers of green manufacturing, helping in planet conservation measures.

In addition to managing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfillment operations, Mr Khan has been in charge of product quality. He has also been at the helm of Apple's supplier responsibility initiatives that safeguard and educate employees at manufacturing sites across the globe.

Earlier, Mr Cook appreciated Mr Khan for reducing Apple's carbon footprint by more than 60 percent. He mentioned that the 59-year-old introduced new technologies and cutting-edge methods to improve Apple's manufacturing and expand it in the US.