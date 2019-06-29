RML Hospital, Delhi To Start MBBS Course With 100 Seats

According to a senior official at the hospital, the course will initially have 100 seats and 50 more will be added soon.

Education | | Updated: June 29, 2019 11:02 IST
New Delhi: 

The Union Health Ministry has given permission to the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to start an MBBS course with 100 medical seats for the academic session 2019-20.

The hospital has the necessary infrastructure and the faculty to start the course, officials said.

"I am directed...to convey the approval of the Competent Authority for starting of MBBS course with intake of 100 seats at the PGIMER and Dr RML hospital from the Academic session 2019-20," said a letter addressed to RML Medical Superintendent Dr V K Tiwari.



