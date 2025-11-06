HBSE Announces September 2025 Results For Class 10 And 12 Exams

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the results for September 2025 semester examinations for Class 10 and 12. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the HBSE to check their results. The results are hosted on the official website, bseh.org.in. Candidates will be required to enter their roll number, registration number, or personal details such as name, date of birth, and parents' names to check their results.

The results have been announced for students who appeared in the improvement exam, additional attempts, mercy chances, open school among others.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the BSEH's official website at bseh.org.in.

Visit the BSEH's official website at bseh.org.in. Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link "HBSE September Result 2025 for Class 10" or "HBSE September Result 2025 for Class 12."

On the homepage, click on the link "HBSE September Result 2025 for Class 10" or "HBSE September Result 2025 for Class 12." Step 3. You will be redirected to a new login page. Enter your required details.

You will be redirected to a new login page. Enter your required details. Step 4. Click on the 'Submit' button.

Click on the 'Submit' button. Step 5. Check your marksheet and download the result PDF.

Meanwhile, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Bhiwani started the registration process for the 2025 annual Class 10 and 12 examinations. Schools can fill out and submit the application forms online through the official website (bseh.org.in) after the portal's activation.

For regular students enrolled in schools, gurukuls, and Vidyapeeths appearing for the secondary (Class 10), Purva Madhyama, or Madhyama examinations, the total fee is Rs 1,000 per student. For senior secondary (Class 12), Uttar Madhyama, and equivalent courses, the total payable fee is Rs 1,200, comprising Rs 1,000 as the examination fee, Rs 100 for migration and Rs 100 for the practical component.