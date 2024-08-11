Haryana Primary Teachers Recruitment 2024 Notification Released for 1,456 Vacancies, Check Details

Haryana Primary Teacher Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 1,456 primary teachers for the year 2024.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these teaching positions starting August 12, 2024, by visiting HSSC's official website at hssc.gov.in. The online application can be submitted until August 21, with the last day for fee payment being August 23.

The official notification reads: "Applications must be submitted online only. The hard copy of the application form, along with all uploaded documents, must be brought when called upon by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Documents that have not been uploaded shall not be entertained. However, HSSC may request additional documents in support of the already uploaded documents if necessary."

Haryana Primary Teachers Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 42 years of age to be eligible for the vacancies.

Haryana Primary Teachers Recruitment 2024: Documents to be Uploaded