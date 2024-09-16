Haryana NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Details

Candidates eligible for Round 2 counselling can register by visiting official website.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana, has released the revised schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling Round 2. Candidates eligible for Round 2 counselling can register by visiting the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply Online
- Visit the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com
- On the homepage, click on the Haryana NEET UG counselling registration link
- Fill in the application form, pay the registration fee, and upload the necessary documents
- Click on the submit button and download the form
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Second Round Revised Schedule
- Fresh Registration on the online portal, uhsrugcounselling.com, editing (if any) of information submitted online, submission of choices (Online) and choice locking, willingness to participate in Round 2 of counselling: September 11, 2024, to September 21, 2024 (until 11.59 pm)
- Provisional Allocation of seats: September 23, 2024
- Grievances (if any) on the provisional allocation list: September 23, 2024
- Online deposition of tuition fee (only through the admission web portal): September 23, 2024, to September 27, 2024 (until 5 pm)
- Document verification of candidates (who have been provisionally allotted seats and paid the requisite provisional tuition fee online): September 28, 2024 (9:00 am onwards) to October 01, 2024
- Downloading of the provisional admission letter after successful document verification: September 29, 2024, to October 05, 2024
- Last date for joining the allotted institute: October 05, 2024 (until 5pm)
The Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling is for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government, government-aided, private unaided medical and dental institutes, including those under SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram; PDM University, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar; and Al-Falah University, Village Dhoj, Faridabad.