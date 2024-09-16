Haryana NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Details

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana, has released the revised schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling Round 2. Candidates eligible for Round 2 counselling can register by visiting the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply Online

Visit the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com

On the homepage, click on the Haryana NEET UG counselling registration link

Fill in the application form, pay the registration fee, and upload the necessary documents

Click on the submit button and download the form

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Second Round Revised Schedule

Fresh Registration on the online portal, uhsrugcounselling.com, editing (if any) of information submitted online, submission of choices (Online) and choice locking, willingness to participate in Round 2 of counselling: September 11, 2024, to September 21, 2024 (until 11.59 pm)

Provisional Allocation of seats: September 23, 2024

Grievances (if any) on the provisional allocation list: September 23, 2024

Online deposition of tuition fee (only through the admission web portal): September 23, 2024, to September 27, 2024 (until 5 pm)

Document verification of candidates (who have been provisionally allotted seats and paid the requisite provisional tuition fee online): September 28, 2024 (9:00 am onwards) to October 01, 2024

Downloading of the provisional admission letter after successful document verification: September 29, 2024, to October 05, 2024

Last date for joining the allotted institute: October 05, 2024 (until 5pm)

The Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling is for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government, government-aided, private unaided medical and dental institutes, including those under SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram; PDM University, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar; and Al-Falah University, Village Dhoj, Faridabad.