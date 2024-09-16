Advertisement

Haryana NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Details

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Provisional seat allotment result will be released on September 23.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Haryana NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Details
Candidates eligible for Round 2 counselling can register by visiting official website.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana, has released the revised schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling Round 2. Candidates eligible for Round 2 counselling can register by visiting the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply Online

  • Visit the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com
  • On the homepage, click on the Haryana NEET UG counselling registration link
  • Fill in the application form, pay the registration fee, and upload the necessary documents
  • Click on the submit button and download the form

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Second Round Revised Schedule

  • Fresh Registration on the online portal, uhsrugcounselling.com, editing (if any) of information submitted online, submission of choices (Online) and choice locking, willingness to participate in Round 2 of counselling: September 11, 2024, to September 21, 2024 (until 11.59 pm)
  • Provisional Allocation of seats: September 23, 2024
  • Grievances (if any) on the provisional allocation list: September 23, 2024
  • Online deposition of tuition fee (only through the admission web portal): September 23, 2024, to September 27, 2024 (until 5 pm)
  • Document verification of candidates (who have been provisionally allotted seats and paid the requisite provisional tuition fee online): September 28, 2024 (9:00 am onwards) to October 01, 2024
  • Downloading of the provisional admission letter after successful document verification: September 29, 2024, to October 05, 2024
  • Last date for joining the allotted institute: October 05, 2024 (until 5pm)

The Haryana NEET UG 2024 counselling is for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government, government-aided, private unaided medical and dental institutes, including those under SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram; PDM University, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar; and Al-Falah University, Village Dhoj, Faridabad.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Haryana NEET Counselling, Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024, Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024 News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Schedule Revised, Check Details
Haryana NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Details
NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Released On August 30, Check Details
Next Article
NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Released On August 30, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com