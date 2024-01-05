Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 Begin On February 27, Details Here

Haryana Board Exams 2024: The examination will be held in a single session, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has officially declared that the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024, along with DElEd re-appear examinations, are scheduled to commence on February 27. The detailed date sheets for these exams will soon be available on the official website.

Board Chairman VP Yadav, while addressing a press conference, said that secondary or Class 10 exams, including regular, open school, re-appear, supplementary, mercy chance, and improvement exams, will be held from February 27 to March 26, 2024. Senior secondary or Class 12 exams will be conducted between February 27 and April 2, 2024.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the DElEd re-appear examinations are scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 21.

The chairman announced that all these examinations would be held in one session, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Notably, a quarter of the questions in the final exams for Haryana board Class 10 and 12 will be in the objective format, with each question worth one mark.

To improve precision, Mr Yadav said that the answer sheets will undergo digital marking. Announcing changes to the paper format for Haryana board exams, The HBSE chairman revealed that 96 per cent of questions will be consistent across all four versions of the question papers, while the remaining four per cent will vary. He also mentioned that the sequence of questions will differ in each code.

Students seeking more information are recommended to check the board's official website.