Haryana HSSC Common Eligibility Test Result 2026 Declared, Download Link Here

HSSC CET Result 2026 OUT: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for recruitment to the 4,900 posts of Male Constable (General Duty) and Male Constable (Government Railway Police) through the Common Eligibility Test (CET).

Candidates who applied can now check and download the roll number-wise result from the official website, hssc.gov.in. The admit card has also been released for PMT.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), which will be followed by the Physical Screening Test (PST).

How To Download PMT Qualified Candidates Result?

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Results" section on the homepage.

Select the relevant notice for PMT for the post of Male Constable.

The roll number-wise result will be displayed.

Download and save it for future reference.

HSSC CET Result For PMT Shortlisted Candidates Download Link

Candidate Login With CET Link

PMT And PST Requirements

The minimum height requirement for male candidates is 170 cm for the General category and 168 cm for reserved categories. For female candidates, the minimum height is 158 cm for the General category and 156 cm for reserved categories.

The chest measurement for male candidates should be 83 cm (unexpanded) and 81 cm for reserved categories, as applicable.

Candidates who qualify in the PMT will appear for the Physical Screening Test (PST). Male candidates must complete a 2.5 km run in 12 minutes, while female candidates must complete a 1 km run in 6 minutes. Ex-servicemen are required to complete a 1 km run in 5 minutes.

Passing Marks

Candidates clearing both PMT and PST will be shortlisted for the Knowledge Test. A minimum of 50 per cent marks is required for General category candidates, while 40 per cent is required for candidates from other categories.

Of the total 5,500 vacancies, 4,500 posts are for Male Constable (General Duty), 600 posts for Female Constable (General Duty), and 400 posts for Male Constables in the Government Railway Police (GRP).