Haryana Open School Supplementary Exam To Start On September 4

Haryana Open School 10th, 12th Supplementary exam will be conducted from September 4

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will conduct the supplementary exam for Haryana Open School students in September 2019. The supplementary examination will be conducted for both 10th and 12th class students. Haryana Board has released the roll numbers for the exam on its official website. The examination begins on September 4 and concludes on September 19, 2019.

The Board Chairman Dr. Jagbir Singh said that for candidates whose roll numbers have not been released due to incomplete eligibility documents, they can collect their roll number from the Board office on August 27, 2019 after submitting their eligibility documents.

The examination for class 12 students will begin with exam for English Core on September 4 and the supplementary exam for class 10 students will begin with the exam for Mathematics on September 5.

The examinations will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Both class 10 and class 12 students need to score 33 per cent marks to qualify in the board exam. Students must obtain minimum 33 per cent marks separately in internal exam and practical exam. According to the board policy, 1% grace (per subject appeared) will be given for qualifying (i.e. for getting 33% marks) in as many subjects as possible, but will not be given for improving marks.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.