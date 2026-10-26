Harvard LEAD Fellowship 2027-28 Applications Open For Fully Funded USA Program

The Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) is inviting applications for its LEAD Fellowship for the 2027-2028 academic year. The one-year programme is designed for experienced global health professionals from low- and middle-income countries who want to strengthen their leadership skills.

Offered in collaboration with the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the fellowship combines online learning with a six-week residential programme in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in April 2028.

Interested candidates must submit their applications by November 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Selected fellows will be notified in spring 2027.

Harvard LEAD Fellowship 2027-28: Programme Details

The fellowship will run from September 1, 2027, to August 31, 2028. It includes a 12-month virtual curriculum and a six-week in-person experience in the United States.

During the programme, fellows will receive individual leadership coaching, mentorship and opportunities to attend executive education courses and masterclasses led by Harvard faculty. The programme will also include speaking events, networking opportunities and independent project work.

The fellowship is tailored to each participant's interests and professional goals, allowing fellows to focus on their leadership development needs.

What Does The Fellowship Cover?

The LEAD Fellowship provides financial support for participants attending the six-week residential programme in the United States. The benefits include:

International flights to and from Cambridge

Accommodation during the residential programme

J-1 visa fees

A living stipend for the period spent in the United States

The programme also offers access to Harvard faculty, senior mentors and a network of global health professionals from different countries and areas of expertise.

Harvard LEAD Fellowship 2027-28: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements to be considered for the fellowship:

Hold at least a master's degree in a relevant field.

Work full-time in the global health sector.

Have at least 10 years of professional experience beyond their education. Work completed as a university student will not count towards this requirement.

Demonstrate substantial leadership experience and potential for further growth.

Be eligible to obtain a J-1 visa and available to live in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for six weeks in April 2028.

Take leave or an equivalent break from their home institution during the residential programme.

Not have participated in a full-time fellowship lasting four months or longer during the two years before the Harvard fellowship.

The programme welcomes applicants from different regions, professional backgrounds, disciplines, sectors and gender identities. Candidates must apply themselves.

How To Apply For The Harvard LEAD Fellowship?

Eligible candidates can visit the official Harvard Global Health Institute website to review the application requirements and submit their applications.

Visit the official Harvard LEAD Fellowship website Read the eligibility criteria and application instructions. Open the application link provided on the official page. Complete the application and submit the required materials before the deadline.

The last date to apply is November 15, 2026. Applicants will be informed of the selection outcome in spring 2027. The fellowship will begin on September 1, 2027.