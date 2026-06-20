"Guys, Aaj Mera Exam Hai": 50-Year-Old Woman Returns to College After 35 Years, Inspires Internet

A heartwarming video of a 50-year-old woman returning to college after a gap of 35 years has gone viral on social media, inspiring thousands of viewers. Shared on Instagram, the clip captures her excitement as she prepares to appear for an examination decades after leaving her studies behind.

The video opens with the woman heading towards her examination centre, surrounded by much younger students. An on-screen text reads, "POV: It's been 35 years, and you're still clearing your back papers," highlighting the remarkable journey. The creator also added a caption that resonated with many users: "Padhai karne ki koi umar nahi hoti" (There is no age limit for education).

In the clip, the woman can be seen smiling confidently while interacting with the person recording the video. At one point, she cheerfully says, "Guys, aaj mera exam hai," expressing the same nervous excitement that students of any age experience before an examination.

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users and received a lot of likes, comments and shares. Many people praised the woman for continuing her studies after such a long break. Others said her journey is inspiring and shows that it is never too late to learn and achieve your goals.

The video serves as a reminder that education is not limited by age. Whether someone is 18 or 50, the desire to learn and achieve personal goals remains the same. For many online, this woman's journey is proof that it is never too late to return to the classroom and pursue unfinished dreams.