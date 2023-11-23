Guidelines Out For Medical Graduates From Ukraine Who Left Education Midway

The National Medical Commission has released a notification addressing the grievances of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who had to return from Ukraine due to pandemic or war. These students had to pursue a part of their medical education in online mode.



Foreign Medical Graduates who duly completed medical course in foreign medical institutes as offline mode with or without one year of internship and returned to India will be required to obtain provisional registration from concerned State Medical Council and thereafter undergo one year CRMI as per CRMI Regulation, 2021. These students are also eligible to receive stipend in parity with Indian medical graduates.



Foreign Medical Graduates who had a break in their final year and who returned to India due to Covid pandemic or war and completed FMG course and examination in online mode only, will have to undergo one year clinical clerkship (CC) in the country in lieu of deficiency in their training from their parent medical college. The Indian medical college may charge clerkship fee from FMGs maximum upto Rs 5,000 per month.



FMGs having a break in penultimate year of study owing to Covid pandemic or war and who completed their course including examination in online mode only will have to undergo two years of clinical clerkship supported by logbook, further authenticated by concerned college authority. The Indian medical college may charge clerkship fee from FMGs maximum upto Rs 5,000 per month.



The NMC is allowing the FMGs from Ukraine to continue their study from different country except India. The degree for these students may however be awarded by the university to where they shall migrate. This option of transfer/migration/mobility will be availed within three months from the date of issue of the public notice.