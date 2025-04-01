GRID Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Executive Trainees, Salary Up To Rs 1,60,000

The GRID Controller of India has released a notification for the recruitment of Executive Trainees. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 47 vacancies. According to the official notice, the registration process will start on April 1, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, posoco.in.

The official notification reads: "All the interested candidates are hereby advised to submit their online application on or before the stipulated date and time. However, it is advised that the online application may be submitted well before the closing date and time i.e. 23:45 hours on April 30, 2025 (Wednesday) and not to wait till the last date so as to avoid heavy traffic on the servers."

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

Hold a full-time regular degree in B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.)/IDD from a recognised university/institute

Have qualified in the Electrical Engineering (EE) paper of GATE 2025

Be 28 years or younger as of July 31, 2025 (i.e., born on or after August 1, 1997)



Selection Process

The selection process involves marks obtained in the Electrical Engineering (EE) paper of GATE-2025, followed by Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). Eligible candidates must appear for the GATE-2025 EE paper, and those who qualify will be shortlisted for GD and PI based on their normalized marks. Shortlisted candidates will be informed through their candidate login and can download their call letters and relevant documents. Additionally, candidates may undergo Behavioral Assessment, which will be used as an input during the interview.



Pay Scale and Benefits

Selected candidates will be placed at E2 level with a pay scale of Rs 50000-160000 IDA. During the one-year On-The-Job Training (OJT) period, they will receive applicable allowances and benefits. Upon successful completion of training, Executive Trainees will be regularized at the same E2 level pay scale. Note that the training period may be extended based on performance evaluation or at management's discretion.