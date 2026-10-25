GRID-INDIA Internship 2026: 15 Positions Open, Get Rs 50,000 Per Month

Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) has announced an internship opportunity for engineering students and research scholars interested in power systems and related fields. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 for an initial period of six months.

According to the details provided, the internship offers 15 positions across six regional and national load dispatch centres. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official GRID-INDIA website.

The last date to apply is November 6, 2026. Candidates should check the official notification for complete details about eligibility, selection and the application process.

GRID India Internship 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The internship is open to eligible engineering students and research scholars specialising in power systems and related disciplines.

Educational qualifications

Candidates from the following academic backgrounds may be eligible, subject to the conditions mentioned in the official notification:

B.E./B.Tech. or equivalent: Students pursuing or holding a degree in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering (Power), Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Power Systems Engineering or Power Engineering (Electrical) can apply. The prescribed minimum requirement is 65% marks or an equivalent CGPA.

Postgraduate students: Candidates pursuing or holding an eligible M.Tech., M.E. or Master of Science by Research (MSR) qualification in Power Systems or a related specialisation may apply.

Candidates pursuing or holding an eligible M.Tech., M.E. or Master of Science by Research (MSR) qualification in Power Systems or a related specialisation may apply. Ph.D. scholars: Research scholars pursuing a Ph.D. in Power Systems or a related field may also be eligible.

Age limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 32 years of age, according to the details provided. Applicants should check the official notification for the applicable age calculation date and other conditions.

GRID India Internship 2026: Selection Process

Candidates should follow the selection procedure mentioned in the official notification. As per the information provided, there is no separate written examination, and applications will be assessed against the prescribed selection criteria.

Applicants should ensure that their academic details and other information are accurate. Meeting the eligibility requirements does not guarantee selection.

How To Apply For GRID India Internship 2026

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official website, https://grid-india.in. Open the Careers section and select Current Openings. Find the GRID India Internship 2026 notification. Read the eligibility criteria and application instructions. Open the application link provided in the notification. Fill in the required personal and academic details. Upload the requested documents, if applicable. Check the details carefully and submit the application. Save the confirmation for future reference.

The application deadline is November 6, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the process before the closing date.

Documents Required

Applicants should keep their educational certificates, mark sheets, date-of-birth proof and details of their current degree or research programme ready. They may also need to submit a photograph, signature, experience details or other supporting documents, depending on the official application requirements.

Candidates should refer to the official notification for the final list of required documents and eligibility conditions.