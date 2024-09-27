Advertisement

Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

GATE 2025 Registration: The examination is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, and the results will be declared on March 19, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details
GATE 2025: The exam will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru.

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 without a late fee. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications by October 3, 2024, by visiting the official website. The final submission date for those applying with a late fee is October 7, 2024. The examination is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, and the results will be declared on March 19. The admit cards will be issued on January 2.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria include students currently enrolled in the third year or later of any undergraduate program, as well as those who have already completed a government-recognised degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

Application Fee Details:

  • Female/SC/ST/PwD (per paper)-    Rs 900    
  • Other candidates, including foreign nationals (per paper)-    Rs 1800    

 GATE 2025: Steps To Apply 

  • Visit gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
  • Click on the "Apply Online" tab.
  • Complete the registration process.
  • Fill in the required details, pay the application fee, and submit the form.
  • Keep a copy for future reference.

The exam will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru in collaboration with seven IITs-Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee-under the National Coordination Board (NCB), part of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

About GATE:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that assesses a candidate's knowledge of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. It is used for admission to Master's and Doctoral programs and recruitment by certain Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
 GATE 2025, Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE), GATE 2025 Registration
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Admission To IITs Without JEE: Explore These Short-Term Courses
Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details
UNESCO Staffing Team Paris Hiring Programme Specialist At Chile, Check Details To Apply
Next Article
UNESCO Staffing Team Paris Hiring Programme Specialist At Chile, Check Details To Apply
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com