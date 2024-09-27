Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 without a late fee. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications by October 3, 2024, by visiting the official website. The final submission date for those applying with a late fee is October 7, 2024. The examination is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, and the results will be declared on March 19. The admit cards will be issued on January 2.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria include students currently enrolled in the third year or later of any undergraduate program, as well as those who have already completed a government-recognised degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

Application Fee Details:

Female/SC/ST/PwD (per paper)- Rs 900

Other candidates, including foreign nationals (per paper)- Rs 1800

GATE 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the "Apply Online" tab.

Complete the registration process.

Fill in the required details, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Keep a copy for future reference.

The exam will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru in collaboration with seven IITs-Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee-under the National Coordination Board (NCB), part of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

About GATE:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that assesses a candidate's knowledge of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. It is used for admission to Master's and Doctoral programs and recruitment by certain Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).