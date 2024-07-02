Government's REC Power Hiring Professionals For Various Roles, Check Details

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (REC PDCL) has invited applications from experienced professionals for various posts. REC PDCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Ltd, a 'Maharatna CPSE' under Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The vacancies are open for various job roles such as Dy Manager (Engineering), Officer (Engineering), Deputy Manager (F&A), Officer (F&A), Deputy Manager (HR), Officer (HR), Deputy Manager (IT), Officer (IT), Deputy Manager (CS), Officer (CS), Deputy Manager (Law), Officer (Law), Officer (CSR).

The employees are being hired in various departments such as Engineering, Finance and Accounts (F&A), Human Resource (HR), Information Technology (IT) discipline, Company Secretariat (CS) discipline, Law discipline, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) discipline among others.

Candidates having a regular full-time BE/BTech or equivalent in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics/Mechanical/ Civil or equivalent from a recognised institute/university with first division or equivalent CGPA are eligible to apply for the post of Dy Manager. The salary range of the selected candidates will be between Rs 70,000-2,00,000. The maximum age limit of the applicants can be 39 years.

For Officer (Engineering), the shortlisted candidates will be entitled for a salary of Rs 50,000- 1,60,000. The maximum age limit of the candidates will be Rs 33 years.

The selection of candidates will be based on interviews. In cases where both written test and interview are resorted to, weightage of 85 per cent and 15 per cent will be allotted respectively. Applicants found suitable will be called for written test and/or interview. The candidates will be intimated about the venue and time of the test through the portal and the email indicated along with the application.

The last date for the submission of application forms is July 25, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI for complete details.