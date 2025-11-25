Government To Fund Quantum Research Labs In 100 Engineering Colleges Across India

With an aim to promote Quantum research, the government is planning to fund Rs 1 crore in 100 engineering colleges for setting up laboratories for educating undergraduate minor programmes. The decision was announced by Department of Science and Technology (DST) Secretary Prof Abhay Karandikar at an event held at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. News agency PTI cited the professor as saying, "We are going to set up teaching labs in hundred engineering colleges and institutions for imparting undergraduate minor programs. In fact, we have already received more than 500 proposals for this, of which we will be selecting about 100."

DST is also planning to set up a quantum algorithms technical group for capacity building to support start-ups and for development of research and technology, the professor added.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh had announced the establishment of two major state-of-the-art Quantum Fabrication and Central Facilities under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) during his visit to IIT Bombay. With total investment of Rs 720 crore, these two central fabrication major facilities to be set up at IIT Bombay and IISc Bengaluru will indigenise fabrication of quantum computing chips and quantum sensors. The procedure will help in accelerating the development of quantum computing in India.

Two additional small-scale facilities will also be set up at IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur.

The minister emphasized that this will significantly boost India's capabilities in cryogenic engineering, superconductivity, quantum computing, quantum sensing, photonics, healthcare technologies, and green energy devices.

Currently India largely depends on facilities located abroad for fabrication of quantum devices.

(With inputs from PTI)