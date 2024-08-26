Government Offers 6-Month Internship Program At ICSSR, 25 Positions Available

The Central government is offering an internship opportunity at the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) for 25 selected candidates, providing them with valuable hands-on experience. This six-month internship allows interns to work closely with the ICSSR and includes a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000. Applications were open until August 26 on the ICSSR website. Interns are required to work 40 hours per week at the ICSSR Head Office in Delhi.

The program aims to provide practical exposure to the research and administrative operations of the ICSSR, which can be particularly beneficial for those interested in government sector careers. The internship is designed to enhance participants' skills and offers insights into the functioning of a prominent research institution.

To qualify, applicants must hold an MA or MSc degree in social sciences, humanities, or interdisciplinary studies, with at least 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade from a recognized university or institute. Key required skills include strong communication abilities, a basic understanding of research methodology, familiarity with statistical tools, data analysis in social sciences, and proficiency in MS Office.

Selection of candidates will be based on their educational background. The working hours for interns are from 9.30am to 6pm.

The ICSSR reserves the right to make changes to the internship program or selection process as necessary.

ICSSR offers grants for projects, fellowships, international collaboration, organising seminars/ conferences, capacity building, surveys, publications etc. to promote research in social sciences in India.