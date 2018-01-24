Enrolment For Google's IT Certificate Course Begins On Coursera The enrolment for IT Certificate course offered by Google through Coursera has begun.

The course is of 8 months duration. Anyone who enrolls for the program is expected to dedicate 8-10 hours a week. There are total 6 courses which together form the programme. Students can take up the courses in the suggested order or choose according to their preference.



The programme also includes projects which are designed to help practice and apply skills learnt during the duration of the programme.



The programme is delivered online which makes it accessible to anyone, anywhere. What makes the program inclusive is that there is no minimum eligibility criteria required and anyone without any prior experience in the IT industry can take up the course. The programme aims to prepare students with the necessary skills for entry level jobs in IT industry which do not require a formal degree.



