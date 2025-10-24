Global MBA Applications Surge 7 Per Cent In 2025: GMAC Application Survey

MBA and general management program applications worldwide have seen a growth of 7 per cent this year, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)'s latest survey of 326 business schools. Despite concerns about economic and political uncertainty, total applications continued to grow in 2025, largely fuelled by rising interest in full-time, on-campus programs.

Applications for marketing programs recorded a strong 17 per cent rise this year, while finance and accounting each saw a 14 per cent increase. General master's in management programs also experienced a 7 per cent boost.

This marks the first significant surge in specialized business degree applications since 2020, when demand rose by 14.3 per cent during the pandemic period.

With MBA applications having jumped by 13 per cent last year, the highest in at least a decade, tougher competition for seats may have encouraged more candidates to consider business master's and specialized degrees as alternatives.

Findings From GMAC's 2025 Application Survey

Compared to last year, more business school programs are now incorporating AI into student learning across all surveyed areas.

International application numbers remained broadly stable in 2025, although the flow is shifting away from top destinations like Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and moving more toward Asia and parts of Europe.

For master's programs overall, most of the increase came from domestic applicants. Schools reported an 18 per cent rise in domestic applications versus just 5 per cent from international applicants. Among specialized fields, only marketing saw stronger growth from international students.

One Program Stalls On Growth

Business analytics stood out as the only program type with stagnant demand. In 2025, 61 per cent of business schools reported a decline in applications, marking the second consecutive year in which a majority of institutions have seen shrinking interest in analytics programs.