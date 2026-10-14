General knowledge: Which Animal Has Fingerprints Similar To Humans?

When it comes to fingerprints that closely resemble those of humans, koalas are among the most surprising examples in the animal kingdom. Despite their resemblance to primates, these Australian natives are marsupials, not monkeys or chimpanzees.

Koalas are tree-dwelling animals recognised by their fluffy ears, broad noses, and diet, which consists mainly of eucalyptus leaves.

What makes them particularly interesting is the pattern of ridges on their fingertips. Like human fingerprints, these feature loops, arches, and whorls, creating distinctive patterns that can appear strikingly similar to those found on human fingers.

The resemblance is so close that koala fingerprints can be difficult to distinguish from human fingerprints under microscopic examination.

This unusual characteristic is linked to their arboreal lifestyle. Koalas spend much of their time climbing trees and gripping branches as they move through their habitat. The ridged skin on their fingertips may help them sense surfaces through touch and maintain a firm grip while climbing and handling eucalyptus leaves.

Although fingerprints are commonly associated with human identification, koalas demonstrate that similarly complex fingertip patterns can also occur in other mammals.