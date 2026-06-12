Gen Z Employee Refuses 9 PM Call, Says Schedule It During Work Hours'

A LinkedIn post by Sanchit Goyal has sparked a discussion online about work-life balance and the growing trend of Gen Z employees setting clear boundaries at work. The post shared a conversation between a manager and a Gen Z team member who declined a 9 PM meeting invitation, arguing that important discussions should take place during regular working hours.

According to the post, the manager told the employee, "This is important," to which she replied, "Then schedule it during work hours." When the manager pointed out that everyone else had joined the meeting, the employee responded, "Everyone else is burnt out. I'd like to not be."

The exchange continued when the manager described it as "just one meeting." The employee disagreed, saying, "It's never just one. That's how it starts." She then logged off at 6 PM, sticking to her work schedule despite the pressure to attend the late-night call.

The post, shared by Sanchit Goyal on LinkedIn, quickly attracted attention from professionals who related to the conversation. Many users praised the employee's confidence in protecting her personal time, while others debated whether flexibility is sometimes necessary in demanding workplaces.

The discussion reflects a broader shift in workplace culture, particularly among Gen Z professionals. Unlike previous generations that often accepted after-hours work as part of the job, many younger employees are increasingly prioritising work-life balance, mental well-being and clear professional boundaries.

Sanchit Goyal concluded the post with a message that resonated with many readers: "Better to set boundaries before burnout, not after." The statement has become a key talking point in the ongoing debate over workplace expectations and employee well-being in the modern corporate world.