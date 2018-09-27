GCET 2019: Goa Government Announces Exam Schedule For Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Tests

GCET 2019: Goa Government Announces Exam Dates For Engineering Entrance

Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2019 schedule has been announced. GCET is conducted for admission to professional degree courses. Candidates who seek admission in B.E. and B.Pharm. courses in institutes in Goa must appear for the exam. The exam will be held in May 2019.

All students who wish to take admission in MBBS, BDS, BHMS (Homeopathy), BAMS (Ayurveda), Allied Health Sciences (Paramedical), and B.Sc. in Nursing courses in the State of Goa in academic year 2019-20 are required to appear and qualify in NEET UG-2019 (National Entrance cum Eligibility Test).

Students who wish to take admission in B.Arch. courses will have to appear for NATA 2019 exam.

GCET 2019 prospectus and detailed information will be released later on the official website: www.dte.goa.gov.in.

The GCET exam will be conducted for three papers. Exam duration for each paper will be 2 hours.

The examination for Physics paper will be conducted on May 7, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and the examination for Chemistry paper will be conducted the same day from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The examination for Mathematics paper will be conducted on May 8, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

