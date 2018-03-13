Gauhati University Releases Notification For M.Ed. Course Admission Gauhati University has released official notification for M.Ed. Course admission. Online registration for the same will begin on 16 March.

Share EMAIL PRINT Gauhati University Admission 2018 For M.Ed. Course New Delhi: Gauhati University has released official notification for M.Ed. Course admission. Online registration for the same will begin on 16 March. The total intake capacity of the course is 50. Candidates can apply for the course till 24 March 2018. Candidates can either send their application online or post it to Department of Education, Gauhati University, Gopinath Bordoloi Nagar, Guwahati- 781014 before the last date. The duration of the course is 2 years. Detailed admission notification is available on the official website gauhati.ac.in.



'Candidates must be B.Ed. / B.T. of this University or of any other university recognized by this University having at least 55% marks in aggregate as per latest NCTE norms (relaxation of 5% marks for reserved category of students as per university norms). 10% of the seats are reserved for teachers deputed by the Govt. of Assam. Serving candidates must submit Study leave Certificate/ No Objection Certificate from their concerned employers along with the application.'



The date of entrance test is 3 April 2018.



Classes will begin on 27 April and admission will be done on 24 April.



For online application submission, candidates shall have to mail their application to edudeptgau2017@gmail.com. The selection list will be published on 10th April, 2018 after 4 p.m.



Click here for more



Gauhati University has released official notification for M.Ed. Course admission. Online registration for the same will begin on 16 March. The total intake capacity of the course is 50. Candidates can apply for the course till 24 March 2018. Candidates can either send their application online or post it to Department of Education, Gauhati University, Gopinath Bordoloi Nagar, Guwahati- 781014 before the last date. The duration of the course is 2 years. Detailed admission notification is available on the official website gauhati.ac.in.'Candidates must be B.Ed. / B.T. of this University or of any other university recognized by this University having at least 55% marks in aggregate as per latest NCTE norms (relaxation of 5% marks for reserved category of students as per university norms). 10% of the seats are reserved for teachers deputed by the Govt. of Assam. Serving candidates must submit Study leave Certificate/ No Objection Certificate from their concerned employers along with the application.'The date of entrance test is 3 April 2018.Classes will begin on 27 April and admission will be done on 24 April. For online application submission, candidates shall have to mail their application to edudeptgau2017@gmail.com. The selection list will be published on 10th April, 2018 after 4 p.m.Click here for more Education News