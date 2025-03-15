GATE 2025 Result To Be Out On March 19, Check Details

GATE Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) on March 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, once they are released.

As per the schedule, IIT Roorkee will declare the GATE 2025 results on March 19. Candidates will be able to check their results using their enrollment ID and password. Scorecards will be available for free download from March 28 to May 31. After this period, candidates will need to pay Rs 500 per test paper to download their scorecards.

Aspirants will be required to enter their enrollment ID/email ID and password to check the GATE 2025 result.

GATE 2025: How To Check Result

Step 1: Go to the GOAPS portal website.

Step 2: Log in using the required credentials, such as enrollment ID or email address and password.

Step 3: Click on the 'GATE 2025 Result' tab.

Step 4: The GATE result will appear on the screen. The qualifying GATE cutoff for 2025 will be mentioned along with candidate details and marks scored.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

There was a total of 30 test papers. The GATE 2025 exams were conducted in English and consisted entirely of objective-type questions. Candidates were allowed to appear for one or two test papers only.

The GATE exam is a nationwide test that assesses candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful candidates can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs, with the potential for financial aid. GATE scores are also used by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment purposes.

