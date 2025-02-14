GATE 2025 Exam Tomorrow, Check Type Of Question Paper And Marking Scheme

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be held on February 15 and 16. As per the official notification, GATE 2025 test papers contain three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs); Multiple Select Questions (MSQs); and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

(i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) carry 1 or 2 marks each, in all the papers and sections. These questions are objective in nature, and each will have choice of four answers, out of which only one choice is correct.

Negative Marking for Wrong Answers: There will be negative marking for a wrong chosen answer in MCQ.

ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) carry 1 or 2 marks each. Each MSQ will have choice of four answers, out of which one or more than one choice(s) is / are correct.

There is no negative marking for a wrong answer in MSQ. However, there is no partial credit for choosing partially correct combinations of choices or any single wrong choice.

(iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions carry 1 or 2 marks each. For NAT questions, the answer is a signed real number, which must be entered by the candidate using the virtual numeric keypad on the monitor (keyboard of the computer will be disabled). No choices will be shown for these types of questions. The answer can be a number such as 10 or -10 (an integer only). The answer may be in decimals as well, for example,10.1 (one decimal) or 10.01 (two decimals) or -10.001 (three decimals). The stem of the NAT question will indicate the number of decimal places that must be specified in the answer. Candidates are advised to round-off only at the end of the calculation and not at intermediate stages of the calculation.

Note 5.3: There is no negative marking for a wrong answer in NAT questions. Also, there is no partial credit in NAT questions.



Marks distribution

Every test paper has 65 questions carrying a total of 100 marks, out of which 10 questions carrying a total of 15 marks will be on General Aptitude (GA), which is intended to test typically language and analytical skills.

In test papers AE, AG, BM, BT, CE, CH, CS, EC, EE, ES, GE, IN, ME, MN, MT, NM, PE, PI and TF, the General Aptitude section will carry 15 marks and the remaining 85 marks are devoted to the subject component, out of which Engineering Mathematics will carry 13 marks.

XE has a common and a compulsory section, namely, XE-A (Engineering Mathematics), which carries 15 marks.



In test papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH and XL, the General Aptitude section carries 15 marks and the remaining 85 marks are devoted to the subject component.