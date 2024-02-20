GATE 2024 Results To Be Released On March 16. Check Counselling Process, Last Year's Cut-Off

IISc Bangalore will announce the GATE 2024 subject-wise cut-off marks alongside the results.

The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) will be announced on March 16, with scorecards available for download from March 23. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) released Master Question Papers and Keys of various test papers on the official website on Monday.

GATE 2024: Counselling Process

Candidates meeting the required marks in their respective subjects need to register on both the common offer acceptance portal (COAP) and the centralised counseling for MTech (CCMT) portal. COAP serves as a unified platform for those aspiring to pursue master's programs in participating IITs and IISc Bangalore. It publishes seat allotment results, and candidates must review their status and either accept or decline the offers.

GATE 2024: Admissions

CCMT facilitates admissions into MTech, MArch, and MPlan programmes offered by national institutes of technology, IIEST Shibpur, select IIITs, and CFITs.

GATE 2024 subject-wise cut-off

IISc Bangalore will announce the GATE 2024 subject-wise cut-off marks alongside the results. Candidates meeting these cut-offs can register for counseling.

The previous year's GATE cut-off marks for various papers are as follows:

Statistics: 25 (General), 22.5 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 16.6 (SC/ST/PWD)

Physics: 31.1 (General), 27.9 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 20.7 (SC/ST/PWD)

Computer Science (CS): 32.5 (General), 29.2 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 21.6 (SC/ST/PWD)

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE): 29.9 (General), 26.9 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 19.9 (SC/ST/PWD)

Civil Engineering (CE): 26.6 (General), 23.9 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 17.7 (SC/ST/PWD)

Instrumentation (IN): 34.8 (General), 31.3 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 23.2 (SC/ST/PWD)

Electrical Engineering: 25 (General), 22.5 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 16.6 (SC/ST/PWD)

Mechanical Engineering (ME): 28.4 (General), 25.5 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 18.9 (SC/ST/PWD)

Engineering Sciences (XE): 37.9 (General), 34.1 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 25.2 (SC/ST/PWD)

Chemistry (CH): 32.10 (General)

GATE score required in PSU recruitment

The GATE score is used by various public sector undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Interested candidates are required to apply through the COAP portal for PSU jobs. PSUs recruiting through GATE include Maharatna PSUs (such as BHEL, GAIL, IOCL, SAIL), Navratna PSUs (like BEL, Oil Indian Limited, Power Grid), and Mini-ratna PSUs (including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, PEC Limited, THDC India Limited).